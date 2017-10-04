Town to celebrate homecoming of Nichols couple, one year later

NICHOLS, S.C. (WOLO) – One year after the entire town was covered by flood water, Nichols will celebrate the homecoming of one of its families.

Town leaders said on Tuesday, October 10, Mr. and Mrs. Robert “Billy” Floyd, longtime residents of Nichols, will move back in. Rehabilitation on their house started at the beginning of summer and was finished by the end of September.

The Floyd’s home is one of many that are in need of restoration – on October 8, 2016, flood water from swelling rivers upstream in North Carolina in the days following Hurricane Matthew, forced the town’s 400 residents to flee. One person was killed during the flooding.

On Tuesday, the town said it will also be celebrating the completion of additional rehabilitation projects.

The Floyd’s home restoration project was made possible through countless volunteers: the Marion County Long Term Recovery Group, Southern Baptist Convention, Marion County Habitat for Humanity, St. Bernard Project, many private donations, the Marion County Healthcare Foundation, the One SC Fund (Central Carolina Community Foundation), and case management through Palmetto Disaster Relief.

Event Details:

What : Welcome Home Party for the Floyd family. A celebration of their homecoming with presentations from our staff, a client speech, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

: 409 North Nichols St. Nichols, SC 29581

: When: Tuesday, October 10, at 5 p.m.