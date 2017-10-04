USC head Dawn Staley “over” not getting White House invite

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Gamecock women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley says she’s “over” not getting an invitation to visit the White House after beating Mississippi State in the National Championship game in April.

“I’m over the White House thing,” said Staley Wednesday. “I’d rather receive an invitation into the NCAA Tournament in March.”

It’s custom for every NCAA championship team to visit the White House to celebrate with the President, but Staley told the AP over the weekend she doesn’t know if the team would go even if the invitation was extended.

“I want to focus on getting our team ready to defend and win another national championship.”

The Gamecocks face Coker in an exhibition match Nov. 3.