Wednesday Morning Menu

We’re keeping it fresh in the Midlands. Farmers in the Forest Community Markets are blooming with fresh, local produce, food carts, artists and more. Every Wednesday afternoon you can meet farmers who grow their own food, while supporting local agriculture, all while eating flavorful produce. Head out to Richland’s Fashion Mall on North Beltline this afternoon from 3:00-7:00p.m.

Make sure you stay informed about your health. The Lourie Center is calling all seniors and those who have aging parents to visit their ‘Fall Festival’ this Friday from 9:00a.m.-2:00p.m. There will be health screenings, flu shots, entertainment, activities and a free lunch. This event is free and open to the public.

For the 10th year in a row the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hosting ‘Darescream’ at Baskin-Robbins on Forest Drive. The event raises money for the D.A.R.E program, and will then go to purchase drug resistance training equipment for each county school district. The scooping starts Thursday from 2:30-8:00p.m.