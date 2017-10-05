Kimberlei Davis

The National Rifle Association is calling for a federal review of bump stocks, a weapon modifier that allows semi-automatic weapons to fire faster. The National Rifle Association is calling for a federal review of bump stocks, a weapon modifier that allows semi-automatic weapons to fire faster. The NRA, in its first statement since the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas, said that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives should "immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law." "The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations," the statement reads. The full statement, issued jointly by NRA executive vice president Wayne LaPierre and the head of its legislative arm Chris Cox, opens by addressing "the evil and senseless attack in Las Vegas."