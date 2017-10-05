Sections

WOLO

Oops! That page doesn't exist. Here are some articles we think you'll enjoy!

Recent Articles

Today's Forecast

John Farley

Look for plenty of sunshine through Friday. Showers return late on Sunday.

Irmo Police Release Sketch in Attempted Abductions

Rob Dew

Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)-- Irmo police released two composite sketches Thursday of a woman suspected in two attempted abductions. Investigators say the first incident happened on September 27, around 6:30pm near the intersection of Friarsgate Blvd. and N. Royal Tower Dr.…

NRA calls for federal review of bump stocks after Vegas shooting

Kimberlei Davis

The National Rifle Association is calling for a federal review of bump stocks, a weapon modifier that allows semi-automatic weapons to fire faster. The National Rifle Association is calling for a federal review of bump stocks, a weapon modifier that allows semi-automatic weapons to fire faster. The NRA, in its first statement since the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas, said that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives should "immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law." "The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations," the statement reads. The full statement, issued jointly by NRA executive vice president Wayne LaPierre and the head of its legislative arm Chris Cox, opens by addressing "the evil and senseless attack in Las Vegas."

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Simple Share ButtonsShare
Simple Share Buttons