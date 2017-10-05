Arson Suspect Accused of Setting Several Fires Arrested

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Forestry Commission says 43 year old Richard Oliver Maner has been charged with Arson after authorities say he willingly set multiple fires to a wooded area owned by his sister.

Authorities say Maner set the forestland in Lexington County ablaze behind a residence on Founders Road a total of six times, including the night his arrest.

Officials with the Forestry Commission say after allegedly setting the fires, Maner reported them to either the Lexington County Fire Services, or the Forestry Commission Dispatch. Authorities say through further investigation, they were able to determine the fires were started approximately 200 feet from the victim’s home or in firebreaks from previous fires following disagreements with the victim.

Officials say three structures were threatened during the fires but did not sustain damaged.

Maner is set to appear in court in November for a preliminary hearing. If convicted he could face up to five years in prison.