Benedict & Claflin Doubleheader Selected As Part Of ESPN3 Basketball Showcase Package

BY: TYRIA GOINES

INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. — The Benedict College women’s and men’s home basketball games against Claflin have been selected as part of the 28 NCAA Division II games that will be streamed live during the 2017-18 season on ESPN3.

The Claflin at Benedict contests will take place on Saturday, February 10, with the women tipping off at 1 p.m. and the men scheduled to follow at 3 p.m.

The Lady Tigers are coming off an SIAC championship in 2017, their second in a row.

“We are excited about the opportunity to play on ESPN3,” Benedict women’s head coach James Rice said. “We want to be able to show we have one of the top programs, and the young ladies want to showcase their talents. Claflin is our rival, so it will showcase the best of both teams. Most importantly, the best of BC.”

The men’s team went 17-12 last season and tied for the SIAC East Division title. The Tigers return the 2016 SIAC Player of the Year in Brandon Morris.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to highlight the best of BC,” said Benedict men’s head coach Fred Watson. “I would like to thank the SIAC, the NCAA and ESPN for providing our men’s basketball program with the national spotlight to showcase the talents of our student-athletes and display our institution to a broad audience in order to continue to expand our reach nationally. This game will not disappoint. It will feature the most amazing home crowd in all of small college basketball, as our fans are the best sixth man in the business.”

The basketball showcase unveiled will initially feature 14 doubleheaders starting with Chico State and Humboldt State on Saturday, Nov. 18. An additional four flex doubleheaders (eight games total) will be finalized later, and the games are expected to highlight premier and pivotal matchups toward the end of the season.

“Division II’s continued collaboration with ESPN provides an exciting opportunity to share the accomplishments of our student-athletes with a broad national audience,” said Terri Steeb Gronau, vice president of Division II. “We are thrilled to continue to promote the efforts of men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes on the court, in the classroom and in their communities.”

The currently scheduled games will feature 14 of the 24 basketball-sponsoring conferences in Division II and are selected from a pool of conference nominations. One conference has signed a separate broadcast agreement and will not be included this season.

The full schedule is listed:

8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 Chico State at Humboldt State (Women)

10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 Chico State at Humboldt State (Men)

2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 King (Tennessee) at Limestone (Women)

4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 King (Tennessee) at Limestone (Men)

5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11 Grand Valley State at Ashland (Women)

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11 Grand Valley State at Ashland (Men)

5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 Hawaii Pacific at Point Loma (Women)

7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 Hawaii Pacific at Point Loma (Men)

6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15 Arkansas Tech at Harding (Women)

8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15 Arkansas Tech at Harding (Men)

3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 Texas A&M-Commerce at West Texas A&M (Women)

5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 Texas A&M-Commerce at West Texas A&M (Men)

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24 St. Thomas Aquinas at Queens (New York) (Women)

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24 St. Thomas Aquinas at Queens (New York) (Men)

1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27 Kentucky Wesleyan at Findlay (Men)

3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27 Kentucky Wesleyan at Findlay (Women)

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31 Adelphi at Le Moyne (Women)

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31 Adelphi at Le Moyne (Men)

8:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1 Seattle Pacific at Central Washington (Women)

10:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1 Western Washington at Central Washington (Men)

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7 North Georgia at Young Harris (Women)

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7 North Georgia at Young Harris (Men)

1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 Claflin at Benedict (Women)

3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 Claflin at Benedict (Men)

1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 Thomas Jefferson University at Caldwell (Women)

3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 Thomas Jefferson University at Caldwell (Men)

2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 Nova Southeastern at Barry (Women)

4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 Nova Southeastern at Barry (Men)

Monday, Feb. 19-Sunday, Feb. 25 To be determined

Monday, Feb. 26-Sunday, March 4 To be determined

All times are Eastern.