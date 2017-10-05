Cam Newton loses Dannon endorsement; Tropical Storm Nate

Trending on ABC Columbia





Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.

Football star and Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has come under fire for his controversial comment to a female reporter at a press conference on Wednesday.

A service will be held this evening for Charleston Hartfield, an off-duty Las Vegas police officer and Nevada Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class, who was killed Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on a county music festival.

Tropical Storm Nate formed off the coast of Nicaragua on Thursday and was being blamed for seven deaths in Central America as it spun north toward a potential landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast as a hurricane over the weekend.