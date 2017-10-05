Cam Newton loses Dannon endorsement; Tropical Storm Nate

Kimberlei Davis



Football star and Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has come under fire for his controversial comment to a female reporter at a press conference on Wednesday.

A service will be held this evening for Charleston Hartfield, an off-duty Las Vegas police officer and Nevada Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class, who was killed Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on a county music festival.

Tropical Storm Nate formed off the coast of Nicaragua on Thursday and was being blamed for seven deaths in Central America as it spun north toward a potential landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast as a hurricane over the weekend.

