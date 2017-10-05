Cayce police investigate “suspicious incidents” after Facebook post

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – After being alerted to a post circulating on Facebook, Cayce Department of Public Safety said it started investigating two suspicious incidents involving a man stopping another man, asking for sexual favors.

A department spokesperson said the post first appeared on Monday, October 2. It was reported to investigators, who determined that while there had been no reports of the incident, the post was legitimate.

Through more work, they said they found another similar incident had occurred several weeks ago – the October 2 incident was the second occurrence.

Investigators said they identified the subject that was reported to have approached the men, interviewed him and are still investigating.

Cayce DPS said it wants to emphasize, while it continually monitors social media, citizens are asked to report suspicious activity or crimes directly to the department at 803-794-0456, or call 9-1-1 in case of an emergency.