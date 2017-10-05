Deputies continue search for missing Sumter man

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County Sheriff’s deputies continue their search for a man, missing since September 10.

Authorities said Michael Thomson, 55, was last seen at Palmetto Health Tuomey in Sumter. They said he was wearing blue scrub pants with a green t-shirt and brown flip flops.

Deputies said Thomson has mental health issues – he can’t stand for long periods of time without getting dizzy. He needs glasses to see well and usually wears facial hair.

The sheriff’s office said it hasn’t found anything to indicate foul play, but they’re concerned for his well-being.