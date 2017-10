Deputies Search for Two Women Accused in Hit-and-Run

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are looking for two women they say hit a man with their car early Thursday (10/5) morning and took off.

Investigators say it happened at 4:00 a.m. on the 2200 block of Decker Boulevard.

Deputies say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the attack was part of an ongoing dispute.