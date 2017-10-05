Gamecocks Women’s Basketball Launches 2017-18 Season Theme

BY: TYRIA GOINES

COLUMBIA, S.C — South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley announced “We Are” as the Gamecocks’ 2017-18 season theme today. As in recent seasons, Staley develops the annual theme to embrace the connection between her team and its fans, which has been a hallmark of her program since arriving in Columbia.

This season’s theme is one that can illustrate the varied talents and goals of the program as it sees itself reflected in its fans. The Gamecocks will employ various “We Are” statements to highlight some of their core traits throughout the season. They also invite fans to share their “We Are” statements to help illustrate how much the team and the fans are reflections of each other, how they share the same qualities that have helped the program achieve success.

The reigning national champion Gamecocks return two starters – A’ja Wilson and Tyasha Harris – among their six letterwinners in addition to welcoming junior transfer Alexis Jennings back to the court this season.

South Carolina seniors Wilson and Bianca Cuevas-Moore will look to guide a team that includes just one other player with more than one year of experience under Staley’s leadership – junior Doniyah Cliney. Three-time All-American Wilson anchors a frontcourt that will include Jennings and freshmen Lele Grissett and LaDazhia Williams. In addition to Cuevas-Moore, sophomore point guard Harris will be among the mentors for a youthful guard corps.

Staley added some experience with senior transfer Lindsey Spann (Penn State), and sophomore Mikiah Herbert Harrigan will look to build on a successful 2017 postseason and diversify her game to help the Gamecocks vie for their fifth-straight SEC regular-season title.

Fans interested in buying season tickets for the Gamecocks’ 2017-18 season can order either online at GamecocksOnline.com or by calling the South Carolina Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-4SC-FANS (472-3267). Prices start as low as $35 for general admission season tickets.