Irmo Police Release Sketch in Attempted Abductions

Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)– Irmo police released two composite sketches Thursday of a woman suspected in two attempted abductions.

Investigators say the first incident happened on September 27, around 6:30pm near the intersection of Friarsgate Blvd. and N. Royal

Tower Dr.

Police say a woman pulled over and approached an 11-year-old boy and asked him to get into her car.

On October 3rd at 2:40pm in the parking lot of Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church a woman got out of her car and approached another 11-year-old boy and asked him to get into her car.

Both young boys describe the woman as a white female driving a red 4-door car.

Police say during both incidents the suspect was wearing “scrubs” like those worn in the nursing or veterinary fields.

If you have any information on these incidents call the Irmo Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.