Nickelodeon Celebrates 5 Years on Main

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Here’s to five years!

The Nickelodeon Theatre celebrated the anniversary of their move to Main street during a “Cheers to Five Years*”bash Thursday night.

Party goers were able to enjoy trivia, food and a free screening of Jurassic Park to celebrate the Capital City’s only Art House Cinema.

While the Nick has been open for 30 years, they moved from a storefront in 2012 to Main. In that amount of time more than 3 hundred thousand people have been to the facility for various events.