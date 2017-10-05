Richland Co State Rep. James Smith Announces Run for Governor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Richland County State Representative James Smith, a democrat from Columbia, is throwing his hat in the ring in the race for Governor.

The 50-year-old Columbia native says he feels called to do all he can for the people of South Carolina.

Smith is the only democrat so far in the 2018 race.

Governor Henry McMaster, Catherine Templeton, Lieutenant Governor Kevin Bryant, and former Lieutenant Governor Yancey McGill are all running for the republican nomination.