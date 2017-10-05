Richland County Council UsesTaxpayer Money For Retreat In Myrtle Beach

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Council spent $1.2 million renovating its council chambers but they will not be holding their 2-day retreat in the new space.

With a vote of 9 to 2, they are going to the Embassy Suites Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort.

“When we hold them here, people come late, people leave early for lunch for an appointment. And so we end up having just a hodge-podge of people in and out all day. When we go out of town we’re able to have people come, focus, and be a part of all of the deliberations,” Jim Manning said, (Dist. 8).

Councilmen Bill Malinowski (Dist. 1) and Seth Rose (Dist. 5) are the only two who voted to have the 2-day-long council retreat in the chambers.

“I wanted to have it in council chambers so we can have citizen input potentially if they wanted to, and additionally it would save, probably tens-of-thousands of dollars in taxpayer money,” Rose said. “These are not small issues that we will be discussing. The things that get on the retreat agenda are big-ticket items.”

The nine council-members that voted for the retreat to be at the Embassy Suites Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort said they voted the way they did because it was deemed the least expensive. However, their council clerk didn’t have an exact estimate on how much the retreat in Myrtle Beach will cost.

“When you look at saving taxpayer money, being able to have public input, I think it’s a no brainer to stay local,” Rose said.

This retreat is open to the public. If you’d like to travel to Myrtle Beach, the retreat is from January 25th through the 26th.