Senator Graham Looks Forward To Debating 20 Week Abortion Ban in the Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Senator Lindsey Graham is proposing a new abortion bill in the senate that would make impose a 20 week cutoff date for abortions nationwide.

The bill Senator Graham is spearheading passed in the house by a vote 237 to 189. Now graham is taking his

Senator Lindsey graham says the U.S. Is among seven other countries including China and North Korea that allow abortions past 20 weeks.

“What we are trying to accomplish here is to get America out of a club of seven nations that I particularly don’t want to be in,” Graham said Wednesday.

Graham says at that point, babies can feel pain. “The standard medical practice is to provide anesthesia to the unborn child because they feel pain in the process of trying to save the child’s life. So it’s not much of a leap to say that an abortion would be a very painful thing for that child to go through,” said Graham.

Some medical experts said that claim is not scientifically based.

“Some surgeries are done to babies in utero so we know they can react to stimuli in 20 weeks but that does not necessarily mean they perceive pain,” said OB/GYN Dr. Janice Coleman.

Graham said he wants to ban abortions after five months nationally though some states already have this law in place.

“20 states have passed a version of this law, including South Carolina. It passed the house yesterday with a very strong vote. We’re going to take it up in the senate. I can assure every pro-life group out there that this will be on the floor of the Senate sooner rather than later,” said Graham.

The five month ban went in to effect in the Palmetto State in may of last year.