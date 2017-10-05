Thursday Morning Menu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –

Start your weekend early with ‘First Thursday On Main’. Today, and on the first Thursday of each month, businesses in the downtown area keep their doors open late. They offer a mix of specials, events, entertainment and more. From the 1200 block with The Whig all the way to the 1700 block with The Gallery at City Hall you will find a mix of art, music, food, drinks and fun!

Cheers to 5 years. Nickelodeon Theatre is hosting a celebration to mark it’s 5 year anniversary of its move to Main Street. This free party is going on during ‘First Thursday On Main’ from 6:00-9:00p.m. tonight. There will be trivia, free slices of cake, and a surprise screening at 8:10p.m. you won’t want to miss.

Get your groove on for free tonight in the Vista. ‘Vista After Five’ will feature Mark Bryan of the band Hootie and the Blowfish. The concert kicks off at 5:00p.m. tonight, outside of Music Farm and Tin Roof on Senate Street.