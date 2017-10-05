WATCH: Cam Newton issues apology for ‘sexist’ comments made to female reporter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WOLO) — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton issues an apology through social media Thursday night for comments he made to a female reporter during a Panthers press conference Wednesday.
Newton laughed at a question posed by a female writer Wednesday. The question and answer is below.
In the words of my intern @_itstyty, "What's being a girl got to do with it?!"
