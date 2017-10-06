Sections

Live PD Returns, Helps RCSD Build Community Relations

Angela Rogers

  Columbia, SC (WOLO)-- When people rolled up to Bojangles they were probably a little surprised to see Sheriff Lott pop his head out the window. "Shocked, to begin with," Lott laughed.  "And they go ‘aren’t…

Clemson's Kelly Bryant named to Maxwell Watch List

Mike Gillespie

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant was added on Friday to the Maxwell Award Watch List. Bryant is one of 13 players added to the list of candidates for the 81st annual award that goes to the National Player of the Year as selected by the Maxwell Football Club of Philadelphia.

Clemson approves softball stadium construction

Mike Gillespie

Clemson Athletics received Phase I Approval for the construction of a new softball stadium from the Clemson University Board of Trustees on Friday. The approval allows the athletic department to select an architect and begin the design process.

