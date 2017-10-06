Clemson’s Kelly Bryant named to Maxwell Watch List

Clemson, S.C. — Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant was added on Friday to the Maxwell Award Watch List. Bryant is one of 13 players added to the list of candidates for the 81st annual award that goes to the National Player of the Year as selected by the Maxwell Football Club of Philadelphia.

The players added to the list due to their outstanding play in the month of September are Bryant, Darius Anderson of TCU, Kurt Benkert of Virginia, Ryan Finley of NC State, Jake Fromm of Georgia, Kenny Hill of TCU, Alex Hornibrook of Wisconsin, Josh Jackson of Virginia Tech, John Kelly of Tennessee, TaQuon Marshall of Georgia Tech, McKenzie Milton of UCF, Nic Shimonek of Texas Tech and Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin.

Bryant has led Clemson to a 5-0 record and No. 2 national ranking, thanks to three wins over top 15 teams. He is the first starting quarterback in FBS history to win three games over Associated Press top 15 teams in the month of September.

Bryan has completed 86 of 130 passes for 1059 yards and three touchdowns. He has completed 66 percent of his passes and has thrown just three interceptions . As a runner, Bryant leads the Tigers in rushing with 362 yards and seven touchdowns. He averages 284 yards per game in total offense, 212 passing and 72 rushing.

Clemson Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.