Driver Accused of Trying to Lure Girl Into Car

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department says they’re stepping up patrols on foot and in patrol cars after an 11 year old girl claims a man tried to lure her into his car.

Authorities say the young girl was on her way to school around 8 Monday morning, when she reached the 24 hundred block of Waites Road. The girl says a light-skinned, heavy set black male in a silver car made an “inappropriate gesture” at her.

The following day, the 11 year old says the same man passed her as she was heading home from school in the same area and attempted to lure her into his car. Officials say the girl ran home and told family members who immediately contacted Columbia Police.

In response to the reports, police have increased patrols and notified community leaders, residents, and school resource officers in the area to be on the lookout for anyone fitting this description.

Police believe the suspect may be driving a newer model Silver Kia Forte seen here.

CPD does not believe that this incident is related to the recent attempted abduction reports of young boys in Irmo.

