Fort Jackson Accident Kills 2; Injuries 6 Others

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Fort Jackson officials say a tragic accident on the military post has claimed the lives of two soldiers and injured 6 others, two critically.

According to Military Spokesperson Patrick Jones tells ABC Columbia News Soldiers the incident involved a military vehicle and Soldiers that were in formation at the time.

All of the individuals involved were immediately taken to the hospital off post.

The names of those involved are not being release pending the notification of next of kin.

U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson released a statement saying, “Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the soldiers we lost today and to the families of the injured, they represent the best of our Nation and we will endeavor to support all those affected through this difficult time”.

The Incident is currently being investigated. Stay with ABC Columbia for updates on air and online.