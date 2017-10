Happy Birthday: Nickelodeon Theatre Celebrates 5 Years on Main St

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– What’s become a beacon of light on Main Street in downtown Columbia, is celebrating five years in its current home.

The Nickelodeon Theatre hosted a Cheers to Five Years bash Thursday night.

Party goers got to play trivia – eat food and catch a free screening of Jurassic Park.

More than 300-thousand movie goers have enjoyed events at the nick’s downtown location, say officials.