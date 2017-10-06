Harvest Festival to be held at State Museum

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for some BBQ and Bluegrass.

The South Carolina State Museum will host Auntie Em’s Fall Harvest Festival with Dorothy and friends.

The Event will take place October 14, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Organizers say the festival presents a mixture of opportunities for guests to enjoy South Carolina barbeque and food, craft beer, live bluegrass music, artist demonstrations, kid friendly Wizard of Oz activities and more outside and inside the museum.

The Fall Harvest Festival will take place in front of the museum, and in the lobby.

Museum officials say all of Auntie Em’s Fall Harvest Festival activities are included with museum general admission or membership, except for food, beverages, planetarium/4D shows and art purchases. Visit scmuseum.org for more information about the event.