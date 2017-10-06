McDonald’s is testing a vegan burger!

McDonald's has just announced a new addition to its fast food lineup: The McVegan.
Kimberlei Davis

McVegan/Courtesy:McDonald’s

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – McDonald’s has just announced a new addition to its fast food lineup: The McVegan.

McDonald’s is famous for their hamburgers, cheeseburgers and fries. Now the company is trying their hand at a meatless burger.

But if you live in the U.S., hold off on the excitement, the new menu option is being tested in Finland.

McDonald’s gave customers a first look at what the McVegan looks like on their Finnish website. The meatless burger features a soy patty and can be served with vegan fries,

Connect with the writer:

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.

Share

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android