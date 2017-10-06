McDonald’s is testing a vegan burger!

McDonald's has just announced a new addition to its fast food lineup: The McVegan.

McDonald’s is famous for their hamburgers, cheeseburgers and fries. Now the company is trying their hand at a meatless burger.

But if you live in the U.S., hold off on the excitement, the new menu option is being tested in Finland.

McDonald’s gave customers a first look at what the McVegan looks like on their Finnish website. The meatless burger features a soy patty and can be served with vegan fries,

