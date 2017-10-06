‘Persons of Interest’ sought in theft of Wi-Fi equipment from Orangeburg Walmart

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help identifying three persons of interest after nearly $2,000 worth of electronics were stolen from an area Walmart.

According to investigators, employees were conducting an inventory check on Sept. 24 at the North Road store when they discovered that Wi-Fi routers and other electronic equipment was missing.

Deputies say surveillance video captured a suspect placing the missing items into a shopping cart before pushing the cart out of the store.

If anyone recognizes the individuals shown or the vehicle believed to have been driven by the persons of interest, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

