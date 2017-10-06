Spring Valley Beats Irmo, Remains Undefeated

Sports Department

Unbeaten Spring Valley traveled to Irmo to take on their region foe. The Vikings upheld their perfect 6-0 record with a 42-21 win. The Yellow Jackets now have a 5-3 record overall.

