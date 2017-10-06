Spring Valley Beats Irmo, Remains Undefeated Oct 6, 2017 11:46 PM EDT Sports Department Unbeaten Spring Valley traveled to Irmo to take on their region foe. The Vikings upheld their perfect 6-0 record with a 42-21 win. The Yellow Jackets now have a 5-3 record overall. ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated White Knoll Breaks Losing Streak, Beats River Bluf... Sumter throttles West Florence, 44-6 Dutch Fork wins fourth-straight, beats Lexington 2... Clemson’s Kelly Bryant named to Maxwell Watc...