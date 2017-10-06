Victims in fatal plane crash near Greeleyville identified

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Williamsburg County Coroner has identified the victims in a fatal plane crash that happened Wednesday near Greeleyville.

The coroner said Henry Haddock, 66, of Salters, and Kenneth Britton, 47, of Summerton were killed in the crash.

Authorities said Haddock owned the plane and was piloting it at the time of the incident.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the scene, off State Highway 375, around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.