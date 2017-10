White Knoll Breaks Losing Streak, Beats River Bluff 14-10

White Knoll traveled to the Swamp looking to bounce back from three straight losses. The Timberwolves didn’t take the lead until the fourth quarter, but held it for the 14-10 win over River Bluff. White Knoll improves to 4-3 on the season and the Gators fall to 2-5.