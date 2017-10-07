More Details in Ft. Jackson Accident

FORT JACKSON, SC – U. S. Army officials have identified the soldiers who were killed or injured in Friday’s accident. The accident involved a military truck and a troop formation at the army’s largest basic training facility. Two soldiers were killed six others injured. Killed were: Pvt. Ethan Shrader, from Prospect, TN and Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft, from Cincinnati, OH.

The six other soldiers who were transported to a local hospital with a variety of injuries were: Pvt. Emmett Foreman, from Daleville, AL, Pvt. Hannah New, Cartersville, GA, Pvt. Benjamin Key, of Livingston, TN, Pvt. Alan Kryszak, from Clarksville, TN, Pvt. Cardre Jackson Jr., from Laurel, MD, Pvt. James Foster, of Macon, GA.

U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson. said: “We are continuing to support everyone affected by this tragic event,” “I am very appreciative for all the exceptional support from the Columbia medical community. I appreciate the outpouring of support. Please keep the family members, injured soldiers and our fellow teammates affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers.”

An investigation into the cause of the accident continues, according to army officials. ABC Columbia will continue to update this story as information becomes available.