Gamecocks talk historic, “fun” day for defense, react to win over Arkansas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Never before in the 125 year history of football at the University of South Carolina is there record of the Gamecocks scoring three defensive touchdowns in one contest.

Until Saturday.

Skai Moore, Columbia’s own T.J. Brunson, Jake Bentley, Bryan Edwards, and Rico Dowdle discuss USC’s 48-22 win over Arkansas, the success their defense had scoring off turnovers, and what’s next ahead of Carolina (4-2, 2-2 SEC), as they travel to take on Tennessee (3-2, 0-2).