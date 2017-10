Gilbert bamboozles Brookland-Cayce, 33-14

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gilbert Indians remained perfect Friday night with a 33-14 win over Brookland-Cayce.

With the win, Gilbert’s record improved to 7-0 with a date at Strom Thurmond next Friday night.

BC is 4-3 and goes on the road to Edisto next week.