Netflix Subscription Prices Likely on the Rise

You might need to dig deeper into your wallet to watch house of cards…After two years without raising prices, Netflix is boosting the cost of certain subscription plans.

USA today reports the service’s most popular plan will now cost 10 dollars and 99 cents a month — a one dollar increase.

The premium plan will go up by two dollars — to 13-99 a month.

The basic plan will remain unchanged at seven-99 a month.

The new prices will be phased in over several months.

Netflix has already started raising the cost for new customers in the u-s.

The price increase will begin for current subscribers on October 19th.