Newberry Women’s Soccer Suffers 1-0 Loss to LMU

HARROGATE, Tenn. – In a game that brought 26 shots from Newberry, the Railsplitters of Lincoln Memorial’s defense stood strong to edge out the Wolves 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Lincoln Memorial (6-6, 1-5 SAC) was put on the board by Mariana Diaz in the 10th minute, who hit the ball off the cross from teammate Patricia Roach. Newberry (2-9, 1-6 SAC) had plenty of chances to get on the board as they out shot Lincoln Memorial 26-12, nine of which were on frame. Lincoln Memorial took just one shot on goal for the remainder of the match, but the 1-0 lead was enough to secure the victory.

The Wolves offensive pressure was impressive in the second half, forcing the Railsplitters’ Brooke Taylor to make nine saves in the contest. Three of Alyssa Ortega’s five shots were on target while Jacqueline Aldrete and R achelle Serrano placed both of their shots on goal. Newberry goalkeeper Jayleen Gant had to make two saves as Lincoln Memorial only had three shots on frame.

Newberry will face off against non conference opponent on Wednesday, Oct. 11 as they take the road to Emmanuel at 6:00 p.m.

Newberry College Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.