USC defense at home in the end zone Saturday, dismantling Arkansas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Will Muschamp was worried how his Gamecocks would respond following what he called a “gut-wrenching” loss at Texas A&M.

Carolina responded by making history at home, scoring three touchdowns on defense, a feat yet to ever be recorded in 125 years of history playing the sport at the school.

USC improved to 4-2 (2-2 SEC) on the season, knocking off the Razorbacks 48-22.