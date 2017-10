Wilson Hall falls at Pinewood Prep

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – Wilson Hall was unable to hold on to a second half lead, falling to Pinewood Prep 44-35.

The Barons drop to 5-2 on the season, falling to 3-2 in SCISA AAA, while the Panthers rise to 4-3 overall, 3-1 against their region.

Wilson Hall returns home on the 13th to host first-place and undefeated Hammond.