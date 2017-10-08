Amputee Dies in Sumter County House Fire

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- An elderly amputee died during a house fire on Sunday morning.

The structure fire happened on Lincoln Avenue in Sumter. Fire officials say they got the call at 6:46am that someone was trapped inside the home.

When fire officials arrived they saw heavy smoke and flames coming out of the residence. Seven people, ages 9 to 70, were inside the home during the fire. Six people were able to get out of the home. One of the people who escaped was sent to the hospital with minor burns.

Joey Dugan, with the Sumter county fire department, says a 70-year-old amputee was found dead during the search of the residence.

Dugan says the home is a complete loss.

The fire is under investigation by the Sumter County Fire Department.