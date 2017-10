Gas Prices Down Again in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The drop in prices at the pump continues this week. According to Gas Buddy, the average retail gasoline prices in Columbia have fallen 4.9 cents, to $2.39 a gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, the national average has fallen 2.2 cents to $2.53 a gallon.

Prices are nearly 8 cents lower at the pump than last month.