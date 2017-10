One Killed in Kershaw County Crash

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WOLO)-One person is dead after a wreck in Kershaw County on Saturday.

The incident happened off Lockhart Road around 6:07p.m. Troopers say the driver of a Pontiac GTO ran a stop sign and crashed into a Toyota Pickup truck.

The driver of the Toyota was ejected and died on scene from injuries.

The person driving the Pontiac was airlifted to a local hospital.