Troopers Ask For Public’s Help After Hit and Run



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- A hit and run caused all lanes to be blocked on I-26 Sunday morning.

The crash happened at 10 a.m. on I-26. Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say tractor-trailer or possibly a large pick-up truck pulling a trailer with equipment traveling east on I-26 came on top of a car between Harbison Boulevard and Lake Murray Boulevard. The impact caused thew car to hit a wall and flip several times, which blocked traffic in both directions.

Troopers say the truck kept driving east on I-26 after the accident and ask anyone with information to call *47 or dispatch at 1-800-768-1501.