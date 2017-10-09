Colonial Life Arena Announces Refunds for Lil Wayne Concert, Promoter Says He Will Seek Litigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Colonial Life Arena (CLA) officials confirm Ticketmaster started issuing refunds Monday. The refunds come the same day concert promoters announced they would be seeking litigation as a result of the way they said CLA staff handled Lil Wayne’s security.

Concert promoters said arena staffers agreed to allow Lil Wayne to enter through a private entrance but when he did not get the level of expected privacy, the rapper left without performing.

Victory Pernell of Victory Promotions said security measures agreed to by CLA management via email were not adhered to at the concert on September 30th.

“Mr. (Lexi) Boone approved for Lil Wayne to come through a separate private entrance, receive a quick wand down and immediately head to the stage with no one around. However this was not the case,” said Pernell. “When Lil Wayne arrived to the building for my understanding, all of USC, all the police, everyone that had a special role from colonial life arena bum-rushed the back, there was nothing ever private for Lil Wayne.”

Lexi Boone is the general manager of the arena. CLA officials said partially in a statement: “USC’s Division of Law Enforcement and Safety, Colonial Life Arena staff and the concert promoter worked together to implement agreed upon security procedures for the concert. Three of the four artists scheduled to perform complied with these procedures, which included passing through metal detectors. One artist chose to withdraw from the concert rather than undergo a security check.”

Promoters said they are requesting surveillance video of Lil Wayne’s arrival in hopes to show what actually happened.