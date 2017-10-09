Fort Jackson Update

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two Soldiers injured in an incident at Fort Jackson on Friday have been released from the hospital, according to officials at Palmetto Health. That accident killed two soldiers, and injured a total of six.

Officials on base say they’re working to get family members of the injured to Columbia.

the Military base reported this weekend that Private Ethan Shrader and Private Timothy Ashcraft* were killed, after they were hit by a military vehicle while in troop formation.

Fort Jackson officials call the incident a “tragic accident”.

The investigation is ongoing.