Gamecocks’ record reversal in Muschamp’s second year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One year ago, the Gamecocks entered the halfway point of their season with a 2-4 record, questions around who would play quarterback, having lost three games in a row.

In 2017, Will Muschamp’s second season has Carolina at 4-2 with many more questions answered as the roster continues to come together and buy in.