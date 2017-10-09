GOP senator calls WH ‘an adult day care center’ after Trump Twitter attack

ABC News/WOLO – GOP Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee hit back at President Donald Trump today in what has become a war of words between the two Republicans, with Corker saying that the White House has become an “adult day care center.”

It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 8, 2017

The tweet comes several days after the Tennessee lawmaker drew attention by saying that only three people in the Trump administration are standing between the U.S. and “chaos.”

“I think Sec. Tillerson, Sec. Mattis, and Chief of Staff Kelly are those people that help separate our country from chaos,” Corker said Wednesday.

Trump on Sunday morning used Twitter to slam the Tennessee senator, whose second term in the Senate ends next year and who has said he won’t run for a third term.

The president claimed in his tweets that Corker decided not to run again after Trump said he wouldn’t endorse him and that the Tennessee senator had wanted the post of secretary of state.

Senator Bob Corker "begged" me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said "NO" and he dropped out (said he could not win without… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

..my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said "NO THANKS." He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

…Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn't have the guts to run! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

In a statement to ABC News, Sen. Corker’s chief of staff Todd Womack disputed the president’s claims.

“The president called Senator Corker on Monday afternoon and asked him to reconsider his decision not to seek reelection and reaffirmed that he would have endorsed him, as he has said many times,” Womack said.

Corker, who is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, will be in office until his term ends in early January 2019. Despite his decision against running for reelection, he could be a crucial vote in the Senate over the next 15 months on issues such as tax reform.