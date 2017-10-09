Juveniles allegedly stole car, led deputies on chase

Kimberlei Davis

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) -Several schools were on lock-down today while Richland County deputies searched for three suspects involved in a chase.

Authorities reported that around 11 a.m. three juveniles who were in a stolen car, led deputies on a short chase.

Deputies searched for the suspects during the time the schools were on lock-down.

Authorities say all of the juveniles are now in custody.

