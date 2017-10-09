Latest autism research focus of statewide symposium today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The most recent research into autism spectrum disorder is the driving force behind a statewide symposium being held at the University of South Carolina Monday.

The goal of the first S.C. Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders Consortium Symposium is to develop strategies for improving care throughout the state, University officials said.

The symposium is taking place Monday, October 9 from 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. at the Alumni Center at 900 Senate St.

Scientists from USC’s College of Arts and Sciences and School of Medicine, as well as the Medical University of S.C. and the Greenwood Genetics Center, will be featured presenters.

USC said the symposium is a between among autism and neuroscience researchers led by Carolina’s Jeff Twiss, SmartState Chair in Childhood Neurotherapeutics in the biology department, and psychology professor Jane Roberts.