“I love them and I pray for them,” Hartsville pastor to suspects who set church on fire





HARTSVILLE, SC (WPDE) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a fire at a Hartsville church last week.

According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, all three bonds have been denied.

“I can’t understand how somebody could be so wicked to try to destroy the Lord’s house,” Reverend James Hall, pastor of Bible Baptist Church, said.

The sanctuary Hall has preached in for 45 years is now destroyed.

“My desk was right along in here and they said the fire started in the chair behind my desk. That’s where it burned and went up to the ceiling and into the auditorium,” Hall said.

Bible Baptist Church suffered about $100,000 in damage and they have no insurance. They couldn’t afford it.

“People giving and that’s what has to be done and God will supply,” Hall said.

Hall says the fire was the worst in people, but Saturday he saw the best in people.

Volunteers from all over came to clean up the mess and rebuild.

“Overjoyed yesterday when we saw 60 some odd people come ready for work and they worked I think was six hours,” Hall said.

As for the three people in jail, Hall said he forgives them.

“I hope that I draw no bitterness in my heart in my life against them that I love them and I pray for them,” Hall said.

Now they’re rebuilding on faith in God and donations.

“The church is in your heart really and man cannot destroy that,” Hall said.

Next Sunday is the church’s 47th anniversary. They plan to have another work session Saturday.