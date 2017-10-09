Monday Morning Menu

Find out what is happening around town this Monday morning!

Let’s get technical. Join IT-oLogy for the 3rd summit on IT Tuesday from 7:30a.m. until 4:oop.m. at 1301 Gervais Street. They will present you with a major research study of South Carolina’s information technology sector. Breakfast and lunch are included in your registration.

Sharpen your artistic skills. ‘Face Drawing Sessions’ are for inspired artists who love to draw from the live model. A session will be held at the Columbia Museum of Art on Main Street Tuesday from 6:00-9:00p.m. Prices start at just $5. You must be 18 or older to participate.

Let the countdown officially begin. Tuesday is the final day to buy discount fair tickets and ride vouchers for the South Carolina State Fair. Gates open at noon Wednesday. The cost for anyone and everyone is just $1 but for that day only. Free entry is offered this year for retired, active military members along with their dependents.