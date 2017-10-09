Palmetto Health releases update on soldiers involved in Fort Jackson fatal incident

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Officials with Palmetto Health have released a brief statement on the conditions of four of the soldiers that were treated for injuries they sustained during a fatal incident at Fort Jackson over the weekend.

Pvt. Emmett Foreman is listed in critical condition and Pvt. Hannah New is listed in fair condition.

Pvt. James Foster was released on October 6 and Pvt. Alan Kryszak was released on October 7.

Two soldiers were killed Friday afternoon involving a military vehicle and a troop formation, according to military officials at the training post.

An investigation into what happened is still be conducted.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the soldiers we lost today and to the families of the injured, they represent the best of our Nation and we will endeavor to support all those affected through this difficult time” said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.