Parts of SC Upstate Cleaning up from Nate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–On Monday, around two-thousand customers were without power in Western South Carolina.

On Sunday, Tropical Storm Nate caused trees to come down in Spartanburg and Laurens counties.

A possible tornado was also reported near Liberty in Pickens county.

And in Gulf communities, the storm caused trees to come down and coastal flooding, leaving behind debris.